Grain Valley, MO
447 Southwest Laura Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

447 Southwest Laura Lane

447 Southwest Laura Lane · No Longer Available
Location

447 Southwest Laura Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane have any available units?
447 Southwest Laura Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 447 Southwest Laura Lane currently offering any rent specials?
447 Southwest Laura Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Southwest Laura Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Southwest Laura Lane is pet friendly.
Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane offer parking?
No, 447 Southwest Laura Lane does not offer parking.
Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Southwest Laura Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane have a pool?
No, 447 Southwest Laura Lane does not have a pool.
Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane have accessible units?
No, 447 Southwest Laura Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Southwest Laura Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Southwest Laura Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Southwest Laura Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

