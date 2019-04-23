All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

425 NE Wolf Creek

425 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc7c894014 ----
Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 NE Wolf Creek have any available units?
425 NE Wolf Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 425 NE Wolf Creek have?
Some of 425 NE Wolf Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 NE Wolf Creek currently offering any rent specials?
425 NE Wolf Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 NE Wolf Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 NE Wolf Creek is pet friendly.
Does 425 NE Wolf Creek offer parking?
Yes, 425 NE Wolf Creek offers parking.
Does 425 NE Wolf Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 NE Wolf Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 NE Wolf Creek have a pool?
Yes, 425 NE Wolf Creek has a pool.
Does 425 NE Wolf Creek have accessible units?
No, 425 NE Wolf Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 425 NE Wolf Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 NE Wolf Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 NE Wolf Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 NE Wolf Creek has units with air conditioning.

