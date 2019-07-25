All apartments in Grain Valley
417 NE Wolf Creek
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

417 NE Wolf Creek

417 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a991270eb ---- Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 NE Wolf Creek have any available units?
417 NE Wolf Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 417 NE Wolf Creek have?
Some of 417 NE Wolf Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 NE Wolf Creek currently offering any rent specials?
417 NE Wolf Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 NE Wolf Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 NE Wolf Creek is pet friendly.
Does 417 NE Wolf Creek offer parking?
Yes, 417 NE Wolf Creek offers parking.
Does 417 NE Wolf Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 NE Wolf Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 NE Wolf Creek have a pool?
Yes, 417 NE Wolf Creek has a pool.
Does 417 NE Wolf Creek have accessible units?
No, 417 NE Wolf Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 417 NE Wolf Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 NE Wolf Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 NE Wolf Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 NE Wolf Creek has units with air conditioning.

