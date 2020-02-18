All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive

413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Hurry, this special offer won't last long. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive have any available units?
413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University