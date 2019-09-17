405 NE Coldwater Creek Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7ded2e049 ---- Fantastic newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, washer/dryer included, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath, sprinkler system and 2 car garage with opener. Community includes pool, clubhouse with fitness center. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided