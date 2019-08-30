All apartments in Grain Valley
403 Europa
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

403 Europa

403 NW Europa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

403 NW Europa Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5392b9402d ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with center island, dining room, living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Europa have any available units?
403 Europa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 403 Europa have?
Some of 403 Europa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Europa currently offering any rent specials?
403 Europa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Europa pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Europa is pet friendly.
Does 403 Europa offer parking?
Yes, 403 Europa offers parking.
Does 403 Europa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Europa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Europa have a pool?
No, 403 Europa does not have a pool.
Does 403 Europa have accessible units?
No, 403 Europa does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Europa have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Europa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Europa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 Europa has units with air conditioning.

