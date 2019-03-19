All apartments in Grain Valley
Location

400 NE Coldwater Creek Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5523dd90f5 ----
SPECIAL 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Beautiful newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer included, and 2 car garage. Yards feature sprinkler systems. Includes access to clubhouse and pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have any available units?
400 NE Coldwater Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have?
Some of 400 NE Coldwater Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 NE Coldwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
400 NE Coldwater Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 NE Coldwater Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 NE Coldwater Creek is pet friendly.
Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, 400 NE Coldwater Creek does offer parking.
Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 NE Coldwater Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have a pool?
Yes, 400 NE Coldwater Creek has a pool.
Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have accessible units?
No, 400 NE Coldwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 NE Coldwater Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 NE Coldwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 NE Coldwater Creek has units with air conditioning.
