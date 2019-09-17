All apartments in Grain Valley
310 Coldwater Creek

310 NE Coldwater Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

310 NE Coldwater Creek Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f800056052 ---- Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Pet deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Tenant responsible for lawncare. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each lease will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Coldwater Creek have any available units?
310 Coldwater Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 310 Coldwater Creek have?
Some of 310 Coldwater Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Coldwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
310 Coldwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Coldwater Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Coldwater Creek is pet friendly.
Does 310 Coldwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, 310 Coldwater Creek offers parking.
Does 310 Coldwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Coldwater Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Coldwater Creek have a pool?
Yes, 310 Coldwater Creek has a pool.
Does 310 Coldwater Creek have accessible units?
No, 310 Coldwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Coldwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Coldwater Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Coldwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Coldwater Creek has units with air conditioning.

