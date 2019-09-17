310 Coldwater Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f800056052 ---- Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Pet deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Tenant responsible for lawncare. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each lease will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided