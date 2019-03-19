All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 304 NE Coldwater Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
304 NE Coldwater Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

304 NE Coldwater Creek

304 NE Coldwater Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

304 NE Coldwater Creek Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f854f22000 ----
SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Garage Opener
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have any available units?
304 NE Coldwater Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have?
Some of 304 NE Coldwater Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 NE Coldwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
304 NE Coldwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 NE Coldwater Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 NE Coldwater Creek is pet friendly.
Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, 304 NE Coldwater Creek offers parking.
Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 NE Coldwater Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have a pool?
Yes, 304 NE Coldwater Creek has a pool.
Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have accessible units?
No, 304 NE Coldwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 NE Coldwater Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 NE Coldwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 NE Coldwater Creek has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University