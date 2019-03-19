304 NE Coldwater Creek

Amenities
SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH! Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Garage Opener
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided