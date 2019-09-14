All apartments in Grain Valley
215 NE Katie Ct
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

215 NE Katie Ct

215 Northeast Katie Court · No Longer Available
Location

215 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so cute! The living room flows right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and beautiful granite counter tops. Walkout dining area to a small patio and small shared back yard. This home also has a 2 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 NE Katie Ct have any available units?
215 NE Katie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 215 NE Katie Ct have?
Some of 215 NE Katie Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 NE Katie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
215 NE Katie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 NE Katie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 NE Katie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 215 NE Katie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 215 NE Katie Ct offers parking.
Does 215 NE Katie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 NE Katie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 NE Katie Ct have a pool?
No, 215 NE Katie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 215 NE Katie Ct have accessible units?
No, 215 NE Katie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 215 NE Katie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 NE Katie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 NE Katie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 NE Katie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
