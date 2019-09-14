215 NE Katie Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so cute! The living room flows right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and beautiful granite counter tops. Walkout dining area to a small patio and small shared back yard. This home also has a 2 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.