Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
206 Ee Kirby Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

206 Ee Kirby Rd

206 EE Kirby Rd · No Longer Available
Location

206 EE Kirby Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Do you need a ranch style house? Do you need a large yard? How about being close to all the amenities in Grain Valley...this is the house! This beauty got all new flooring and paint. Located close to the high school and elementary school. Walk to all that Grain Valley has to offer! Lots of square footage for a single level property. 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Property does not have a basement.

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have any available units?
206 Ee Kirby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have?
Some of 206 Ee Kirby Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Ee Kirby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
206 Ee Kirby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Ee Kirby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Ee Kirby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd offer parking?
Yes, 206 Ee Kirby Rd offers parking.
Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Ee Kirby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have a pool?
No, 206 Ee Kirby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have accessible units?
No, 206 Ee Kirby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Ee Kirby Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Ee Kirby Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Ee Kirby Rd has units with air conditioning.

