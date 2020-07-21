All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:29 PM

205 Northeast Katie Court

205 Northeast Katie Court
Location

205 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Northeast Katie Court have any available units?
205 Northeast Katie Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 205 Northeast Katie Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Northeast Katie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Northeast Katie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Northeast Katie Court is pet friendly.
Does 205 Northeast Katie Court offer parking?
No, 205 Northeast Katie Court does not offer parking.
Does 205 Northeast Katie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Northeast Katie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Northeast Katie Court have a pool?
Yes, 205 Northeast Katie Court has a pool.
Does 205 Northeast Katie Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Northeast Katie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Northeast Katie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Northeast Katie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Northeast Katie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Northeast Katie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
