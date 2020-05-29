All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 202 Northeast Katie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
202 Northeast Katie Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

202 Northeast Katie Court

202 Northeast Katie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Northeast Katie Court have any available units?
202 Northeast Katie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 202 Northeast Katie Court currently offering any rent specials?
202 Northeast Katie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Northeast Katie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Northeast Katie Court is pet friendly.
Does 202 Northeast Katie Court offer parking?
No, 202 Northeast Katie Court does not offer parking.
Does 202 Northeast Katie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Northeast Katie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Northeast Katie Court have a pool?
No, 202 Northeast Katie Court does not have a pool.
Does 202 Northeast Katie Court have accessible units?
No, 202 Northeast Katie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Northeast Katie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Northeast Katie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Northeast Katie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Northeast Katie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University