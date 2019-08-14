165 Woodbury Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27b231e04a ---- Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch Style Duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups