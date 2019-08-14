All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

165 Woodbury Dr

165 NW Woodbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

165 NW Woodbury Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27b231e04a ---- Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch Style Duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Woodbury Dr have any available units?
165 Woodbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 165 Woodbury Dr have?
Some of 165 Woodbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Woodbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
165 Woodbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Woodbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 165 Woodbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 165 Woodbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 165 Woodbury Dr offers parking.
Does 165 Woodbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Woodbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Woodbury Dr have a pool?
No, 165 Woodbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 165 Woodbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 165 Woodbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Woodbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Woodbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Woodbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Woodbury Dr has units with air conditioning.

