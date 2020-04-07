All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:18 PM

1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

1609 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Leasing Special- Reduced Rate of $1335 for a 12 month lease

***Sign a 15 month lease for an even lower rate of $1300 per month!***

3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded townhome! Each home comes with beautiful wood cabinetry, wood laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer, and a 1 car attached garage!

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just north of 70 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Grain Valley.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.

*Prices and special subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have any available units?
1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

