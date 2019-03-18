1608 NW Highview

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08e1e430cb ----

SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Great newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement, 2 car garage and nice yard with back deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



2 Bath

2 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Unfinished Basement

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups