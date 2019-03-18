All apartments in Grain Valley
1608 NW Highview

1608 NW High View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1608 NW High View Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08e1e430cb ----
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Great newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement, 2 car garage and nice yard with back deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 NW Highview have any available units?
1608 NW Highview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1608 NW Highview have?
Some of 1608 NW Highview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 NW Highview currently offering any rent specials?
1608 NW Highview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 NW Highview pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 NW Highview is pet friendly.
Does 1608 NW Highview offer parking?
Yes, 1608 NW Highview does offer parking.
Does 1608 NW Highview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 NW Highview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 NW Highview have a pool?
No, 1608 NW Highview does not have a pool.
Does 1608 NW Highview have accessible units?
No, 1608 NW Highview does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 NW Highview have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 NW Highview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 NW Highview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1608 NW Highview has units with air conditioning.
