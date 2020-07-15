All apartments in Grain Valley
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane

1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane have any available units?
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane offer parking?
No, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane has a pool.
Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
