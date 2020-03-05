All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1602 Northwest High View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1602 Northwest High View Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:06 PM

1602 Northwest High View Drive

1602 Northwest Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all

Location

1602 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1602 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1602 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
No, 1602 Northwest High View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grain Valley Cheap ApartmentsGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University