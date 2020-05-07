1542 NE Erin Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Newer 3 Bed Townhome Grain Valley - Come and View this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Level:

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Dining Area.

Living Space.

Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.

Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.



Second Level:

Master Bedroom includes Walk In Closet and Attached Master Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.



All Electric Unit.



Grain Valley School District:

Matthews Elementary

North Middle School

Grain Valley High School



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



(RLNE5755088)