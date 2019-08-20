1534 NE Erin Ct Available 08/23/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Unit Features: All Bedrooms located on the top floor. Master has large walk in closet and attached Bath. Downstairs has a half bath for guests. Attached one car garage with opener. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Pantry Washer and Dryer hookups on the second floor with all the bedrooms Trash is Included
Grain Valley School District Matthews Elementary North Middle School Grain Valley High School
Pets Welcome $300 one time fee plus $25 per month per pet. Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.
Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5091362)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct have any available units?
1534 NE Erin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1534 NE Erin Ct have?
Some of 1534 NE Erin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 NE Erin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1534 NE Erin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 NE Erin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 NE Erin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1534 NE Erin Ct offers parking.
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 NE Erin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct have a pool?
No, 1534 NE Erin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct have accessible units?
No, 1534 NE Erin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 NE Erin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 NE Erin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 NE Erin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.