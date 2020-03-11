All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1526 NE Erin Ct

1526 Northeast Erin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Level:
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Dining Area.
Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Second Level:
Master Bedroom includes Walk In Closet and Attached Master Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.

All Electric Unit.

Grain Valley School District:
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. $300 One Time Non Refundable Fee plus $25 Per Month Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE2666949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 NE Erin Ct have any available units?
1526 NE Erin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1526 NE Erin Ct have?
Some of 1526 NE Erin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 NE Erin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1526 NE Erin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 NE Erin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 NE Erin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1526 NE Erin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1526 NE Erin Ct offers parking.
Does 1526 NE Erin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 NE Erin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 NE Erin Ct have a pool?
No, 1526 NE Erin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1526 NE Erin Ct have accessible units?
No, 1526 NE Erin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 NE Erin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 NE Erin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 NE Erin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 NE Erin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
