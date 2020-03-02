1522 NE Erin Ct

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Features:
All Bedrooms on the Top Floor.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Pantry.
Downstairs Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Master has Large Walk In Closet and Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower.
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.
Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.
Trash Included.
Grain Valley School District:
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School
Pets Welcome. $300 one time non refundable fee plus $25 per month per pet rent. Pets 40 lbs or less. Breed Restrictions.
Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.
(RLNE3931339)