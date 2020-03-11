All apartments in Grain Valley
1517 NW Eagle Ridge Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:08 PM

1517 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

1517 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leasing Special- Reduced Rate of $1240 for a 12 month lease

***Sign a 16 month lease for an even lower rate of $1195 per month!***

BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile flooring throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and New White washer and dryer included in every unit!

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just north of 70 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Grain Valley.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.

*Prices and special subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

