1515 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Leasing Special- Reduced Rate of $1240 for a 12 month lease



***Sign a 16 month lease for an even lower rate of $1195 per month!***



BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile flooring throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and New White washer and dryer included in every unit!



Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just north of 70 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Grain Valley.



Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.



*Prices and special subject to change



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.