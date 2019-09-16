All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

1514 NE Erin Ct

1514 Northeast Erin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Unit Features:
All Bedrooms Located on the Top Floor.
Master has Walk In Closet and Full Attached Bath.
Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Pantry
Downstairs has a Half Bath for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage with Opener.

Other Features:
Maintenance Free Living
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets Welcome $300 one time fee plus $25 per month per pet.
Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.

Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE5135783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

