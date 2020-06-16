1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Leasing Special: $1350 per month for a 15 month lease!



3 Bedroom 2 bath Townhomes! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. This home has beautiful ceramic tile flooring, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a full-size washer and dryer.



Located just north of 70 Hwy with easy access to local shopping, dining, and Downtown Kansas City!



Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.



*Prices and special subject to change



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.