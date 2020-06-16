All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

1513 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1144884
Location

1513 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leasing Special: $1350 per month for a 15 month lease!

3 Bedroom 2 bath Townhomes! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. This home has beautiful ceramic tile flooring, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a full-size washer and dryer.

Located just north of 70 Hwy with easy access to local shopping, dining, and Downtown Kansas City!

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.

*Prices and special subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have any available units?
1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
