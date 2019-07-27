Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1437 NE Mary Ct Available 08/02/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Unit Features:

All Bedrooms located on the top floor.

Master has large walk in closet and attached Bath.

Downstairs has a half bath for guests.

Attached one car garage with opener.

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliancess, Granite Countertops, and Large Pantry

Washer and Dryer hookups on the second floor with all the bedrooms

Trash is Included



Grain Valley School District

Matthews Elementary

North Middle School

Grain Valley High School



Pets Welcome $300 one time fee plus $25 per month per pet.

Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.



Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



Pictures are of a similar unit



(RLNE5039816)