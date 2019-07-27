All apartments in Grain Valley
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1437 NE Mary Ct
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1437 NE Mary Ct

1437 Northeast Mary Court · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1437 NE Mary Ct Available 08/02/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Unit Features:
All Bedrooms located on the top floor.
Master has large walk in closet and attached Bath.
Downstairs has a half bath for guests.
Attached one car garage with opener.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliancess, Granite Countertops, and Large Pantry
Washer and Dryer hookups on the second floor with all the bedrooms
Trash is Included

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets Welcome $300 one time fee plus $25 per month per pet.
Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.

Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit

(RLNE5039816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

