Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1432 NE Mary Ct

1432 Northeast Mary Court · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Pantry, and Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener

Second Floor Features:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included
Maintenance Free

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE4805685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

