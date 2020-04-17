All apartments in Grain Valley
1427 NE Mary Ct

1427 Northeast Mary Court · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Pantry, and Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener

Second Floor Features:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included
Maintenance Free

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. $300 One Time Non Refundable Fee Plus $25 Per Month Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit.

(RLNE5298631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 NE Mary Ct have any available units?
1427 NE Mary Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1427 NE Mary Ct have?
Some of 1427 NE Mary Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 NE Mary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1427 NE Mary Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 NE Mary Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 NE Mary Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1427 NE Mary Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1427 NE Mary Ct offers parking.
Does 1427 NE Mary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 NE Mary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 NE Mary Ct have a pool?
No, 1427 NE Mary Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1427 NE Mary Ct have accessible units?
No, 1427 NE Mary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 NE Mary Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 NE Mary Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 NE Mary Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 NE Mary Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
