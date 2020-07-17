All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1415 NE Mary Ct

1415 Northeast Mary Court · (816) 599-8070
Location

1415 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1415 NE Mary Ct · Avail. now

$1,320

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Large Pantry, and Dining Area
Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
2 Car Garage, Attached with a Remote Opener

Second Floor Features:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Trash is Included
Maintenance Free

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

(RLNE5906940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

