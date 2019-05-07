1413 Jaclyn Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/267c4a100d ----
Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath with double vanity and jacuzzi tub, washer/dryer hookups, partially finished basement and 3 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
3 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups