1413 Jaclyn Ave

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath with double vanity and jacuzzi tub, washer/dryer hookups, partially finished basement and 3 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



