All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1413 Jaclyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1413 Jaclyn Ave
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

1413 Jaclyn Ave

1413 NE Jaclyn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 NE Jaclyn Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/267c4a100d ----
Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath with double vanity and jacuzzi tub, washer/dryer hookups, partially finished basement and 3 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
3 Bedroom
3 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have any available units?
1413 Jaclyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have?
Some of 1413 Jaclyn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Jaclyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Jaclyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Jaclyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Jaclyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Jaclyn Ave offers parking.
Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Jaclyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have a pool?
No, 1413 Jaclyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1413 Jaclyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Jaclyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Jaclyn Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1413 Jaclyn Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University