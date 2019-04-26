1309 Ashley Lane

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08d2d060c3 ----
Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, lower level recreation room, spacious bedrooms and closets, and 1 car garage. Absolutely gorgeous! Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided