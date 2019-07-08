1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plans allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. The second living space is in the finished basement with a full bathroom. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.