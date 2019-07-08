All apartments in Grain Valley
1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane.
Grain Valley, MO
1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:54 PM

1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane

1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plans allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. The second living space is in the finished basement with a full bathroom. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have any available units?
1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane offer parking?
No, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

