All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1306 Golfview Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1306 Golfview Ct
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1306 Golfview Ct

1306 Golfview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Golfview Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Coming soon! 3 bed, 1.5 bath! - Beautiful home ready for move in! Appliances included.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5536685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Golfview Ct have any available units?
1306 Golfview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1306 Golfview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Golfview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Golfview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Golfview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Golfview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Golfview Ct offers parking.
Does 1306 Golfview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Golfview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Golfview Ct have a pool?
No, 1306 Golfview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Golfview Ct have accessible units?
No, 1306 Golfview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Golfview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Golfview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Golfview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Golfview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University