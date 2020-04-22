1306 Golfview Ct

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Coming soon! 3 bed, 1.5 bath! - Beautiful home ready for move in! Appliances included.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



(RLNE5536685)