Grain Valley, MO
1305 Northwest High View Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:15 AM

1305 Northwest High View Drive

1305 Northwest Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1305 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1305 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
No, 1305 Northwest High View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

