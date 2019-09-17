All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1230 Ashley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1230 Ashley Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1230 Ashley Lane

1230 Northwest Ashley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 Northwest Ashley Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66d83e20c6 ---- Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car garage.. Must See! No Pets Please.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Ashley Lane have any available units?
1230 Ashley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1230 Ashley Lane have?
Some of 1230 Ashley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Ashley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Ashley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Ashley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Ashley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1230 Ashley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Ashley Lane offers parking.
Does 1230 Ashley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 Ashley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Ashley Lane have a pool?
No, 1230 Ashley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Ashley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1230 Ashley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Ashley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 Ashley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Ashley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1230 Ashley Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University