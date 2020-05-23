All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1229 NW Ashley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1229 NW Ashley Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

1229 NW Ashley Dr

1229 Northwest Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1229 Northwest Ashley Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Half Duplex in Grain Valley!
Located Close to all that Grain Valley has to offer with easy access to Highways.
Property has 3bedrooms/2bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Lawn Care Taken Care of!
Call today to set up an Appointment
*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application ; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have any available units?
1229 NW Ashley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have?
Some of 1229 NW Ashley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 NW Ashley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1229 NW Ashley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 NW Ashley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 NW Ashley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1229 NW Ashley Dr offers parking.
Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 NW Ashley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have a pool?
No, 1229 NW Ashley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1229 NW Ashley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 NW Ashley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 NW Ashley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1229 NW Ashley Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University