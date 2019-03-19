1225 Ashley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car garage.. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour.



