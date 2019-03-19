1223 RD Mize Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7887795011 ----
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dyer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups