All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1223 RD Mize Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1223 RD Mize Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1223 RD Mize Rd

1223 R D Mize Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1223 R D Mize Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7887795011 ----
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dyer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 RD Mize Rd have any available units?
1223 RD Mize Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1223 RD Mize Rd have?
Some of 1223 RD Mize Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 RD Mize Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1223 RD Mize Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 RD Mize Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 RD Mize Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1223 RD Mize Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1223 RD Mize Rd offers parking.
Does 1223 RD Mize Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 RD Mize Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 RD Mize Rd have a pool?
No, 1223 RD Mize Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1223 RD Mize Rd have accessible units?
No, 1223 RD Mize Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 RD Mize Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 RD Mize Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 RD Mize Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1223 RD Mize Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University