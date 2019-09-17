1212 Ashley Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06538c6018 ---- Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Located on a corner lot. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher), great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car finished garage. Must See! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided