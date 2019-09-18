Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1208 NW Golfview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1208 NW Golfview Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 NW Golfview Dr
1208 Golfview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
1208 Golfview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have any available units?
1208 NW Golfview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grain Valley, MO
.
What amenities does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have?
Some of 1208 NW Golfview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 NW Golfview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1208 NW Golfview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 NW Golfview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 NW Golfview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr offer parking?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have a pool?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 NW Golfview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 NW Golfview Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Grain Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grain Valley Cheap Apartments
Grain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Raytown, MO
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Liberty, MO
Grandview, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Kearney, MO
Smithville, MO
Gardner, KS
Lansing, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University