Grain Valley, MO
1208 NW Golfview Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:45 AM

1208 NW Golfview Dr

1208 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Golfview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have any available units?
1208 NW Golfview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have?
Some of 1208 NW Golfview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 NW Golfview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1208 NW Golfview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 NW Golfview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 NW Golfview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr offer parking?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have a pool?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1208 NW Golfview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 NW Golfview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 NW Golfview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 NW Golfview Dr has units with air conditioning.
