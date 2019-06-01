All apartments in Grain Valley
1002 NE Deer Creek

1002 Northeast Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Northeast Deer Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b2c38900b ---- Charming newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer provided and 2 car garage. Community features fantastic clubhouse with pool. Only small pets accepted. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 NE Deer Creek have any available units?
1002 NE Deer Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1002 NE Deer Creek have?
Some of 1002 NE Deer Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 NE Deer Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1002 NE Deer Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 NE Deer Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 NE Deer Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1002 NE Deer Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1002 NE Deer Creek offers parking.
Does 1002 NE Deer Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 NE Deer Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 NE Deer Creek have a pool?
Yes, 1002 NE Deer Creek has a pool.
Does 1002 NE Deer Creek have accessible units?
No, 1002 NE Deer Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 NE Deer Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 NE Deer Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 NE Deer Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 NE Deer Creek has units with air conditioning.

