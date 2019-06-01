1002 NE Deer Creek

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b2c38900b ---- Charming newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer provided and 2 car garage. Community features fantastic clubhouse with pool. Only small pets accepted. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided