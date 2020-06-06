All apartments in Grain Valley
1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive

1001 Foxtail Drive · (913) 802-6533
Location

1001 Foxtail Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive have any available units?
1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive offer parking?
No, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
