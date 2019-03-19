All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road

1001 NE Clear Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1001 NE Clear Creek Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 30th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,310 sf home is located in Grain Valley, MO. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road have any available units?
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
