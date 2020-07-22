Apartment List
/
MO
/
glasgow village
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:39 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Glasgow Village, MO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Glasgow Village means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider befo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
148 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5625 Sunbury Avenue
5625 Sunbury Avenue, Country Club Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
756 sqft
SECTION 8 Voucher Tenants take notice....Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom home on quiet street. Updates include new systems, flooring and paint. Enjoy your large in in kitchen and extra living space in the lower level.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.
Results within 10 miles of Glasgow Village
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Columbus Square
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
847 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$893
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
7 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$854
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1170 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
248 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
One Hundred Above the Park
100 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,930
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1234 sqft
THE FUTURE IS BEAUTIFUL What will living in the future look like? It will be easy, with smart conveniences and luxurious amenities. It will be green, overlooking acres of nature from an eco-friendly apartment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
21 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1493 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,124
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,207
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
24 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,392
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
20 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Soulard Historic District
The Soulard Market Lofts
1531 S 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$885
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Welcome to Soulard Market Loft Apartments! We offer inviting, loft-style apartments in a converted, five-story former warehouse, conveniently located next to the "Historic Soulard Farmer's Market" in the heart of Soulard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
46 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$634
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
3 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Glasgow Village, MO

Finding apartments with a pool in Glasgow Village means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Glasgow Village could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Glasgow Village 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGlasgow Village Apartments with Gyms
Glasgow Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlasgow Village Apartments with Pools
Glasgow Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlasgow Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOMascoutah, ILNormandy, MO
Moline Acres, MOCahokia, ILWildwood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOWoodson Terrace, MOEast Alton, ILOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOTroy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy