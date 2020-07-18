All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 810 Northeast 62nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
810 Northeast 62nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Northeast 62nd Street

810 NE 62 St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

810 NE 62 St, Gladstone, MO 64118
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home with large fenced in yard! 3 bedroom, 1 bath!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street have any available units?
810 Northeast 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 810 Northeast 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Northeast 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Northeast 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gladstone.
Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Northeast 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Northeast 62nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Apartments with PoolsGladstone Cheap Places
Gladstone Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City