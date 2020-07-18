All apartments in Gladstone
806 NE 67th Place
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

806 NE 67th Place

806 NE 67 Pl · No Longer Available
Location

806 NE 67 Pl, Gladstone, MO 64118
Bolling Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Cozy home! - Property Id: 109981

Updated & move-in ready. True ranch. 3 nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. New interior & exterior paint. Refinished hardwood floors through out main level. Remodeled kitchen with tile floors, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, & subway tile back splash. Updated fixtures. Full basement with laundry room. Two dining areas one off main living & kitchen/dining combo. Large fenced backyard with concrete patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109981
Property Id 109981

(RLNE4798543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 NE 67th Place have any available units?
806 NE 67th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 806 NE 67th Place have?
Some of 806 NE 67th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 NE 67th Place currently offering any rent specials?
806 NE 67th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 NE 67th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 NE 67th Place is pet friendly.
Does 806 NE 67th Place offer parking?
No, 806 NE 67th Place does not offer parking.
Does 806 NE 67th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 NE 67th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 NE 67th Place have a pool?
No, 806 NE 67th Place does not have a pool.
Does 806 NE 67th Place have accessible units?
No, 806 NE 67th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 806 NE 67th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 NE 67th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 NE 67th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 NE 67th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
