7220 North Highland Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:25 PM

7220 North Highland Avenue

7220 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7220 North Highland Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Rosewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Lovely 4 bdrm home on a quiet Cul de Sac in Gladstone. You'll enjoy the eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter top space or for those special occasions, entertain in your formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors in your living room and hallway! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 North Highland Avenue have any available units?
7220 North Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 7220 North Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7220 North Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 North Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 North Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7220 North Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 7220 North Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7220 North Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 North Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 North Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7220 North Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7220 North Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7220 North Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 North Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 North Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 North Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 North Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

