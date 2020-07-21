All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 6415 North Walrond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
6415 North Walrond Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:56 AM

6415 North Walrond Avenue

6415 North Walrond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6415 North Walrond Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64119
Meadowbrook North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 14 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue have any available units?
6415 North Walrond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 6415 North Walrond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6415 North Walrond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 North Walrond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 North Walrond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6415 North Walrond Avenue offers parking.
Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 North Walrond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6415 North Walrond Avenue has a pool.
Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6415 North Walrond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 North Walrond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 North Walrond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 North Walrond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGladstone 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gladstone Apartments with PoolsGladstone Cheap Apartments
Gladstone Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City