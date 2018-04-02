All apartments in Gladstone
611 NE 67th Terrace

611 Northeast 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

611 Northeast 67th Terrace, Gladstone, MO 64118
Bolling Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath in Gladstone! - Check out this charming 3 bedroom home available for rent! This home includes matching appliances, newly renovated kitchen and bath, and new flooring. Desirable school district with easy highway access and lots of shopping/restaurants nearby.

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE4678592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

