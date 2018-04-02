611 NE 67th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 bedroom, 1 bath in Gladstone! - Check out this charming 3 bedroom home available for rent! This home includes matching appliances, newly renovated kitchen and bath, and new flooring. Desirable school district with easy highway access and lots of shopping/restaurants nearby.



Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



